UP Election 2022: Priyanka says if Cong comes to power, will provide 20 lakh jobs, open manufacturing hubs

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday addressed Pratigya Rally in the state's Moradabad district and announced that her party would contest the polls based on development. Speaking at the event, the Congress leader stated that if the grand old party wins power in Uttar Pradesh, it will create 20 lakh employment and develop manufacturing centres in every district of the state. She stated that Congress will run for office on the basis of development.

She also launched a harsh assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he did not pay tribute to the farmers who died during the agricultural laws protest. "It will only take Rs 4,000 crore to repay all debts owed by sugar cane producers. During COVID-19 last year, PM Modi purchased a private jet for Rs 8,000 crore. The Centre is paying Rs 20,000 Cr for the beauty of Parliament but does not have the funds to pay off your debts," the leader added.

Meanwhile, the Congress will campaign on its own in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which are set to take place early next year. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made a crucial announcement, stating that party tickets would only be provided to Congress workers on all assembly seats. She went on to say that the party will come to power on its own in the 2022 assembly elections.

Elections for 403 members of the Legislative Assembly will be held in Uttar Pradesh from February to March 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative in the most recent assembly elections. In comparison, SP won 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19 and Congress could win only seven seats.

