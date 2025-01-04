Durga to Balam Thanedar: 7 TV shows going off-air in 2025

Entertainment
Several television shows are set to end in 2025 due to low TRP ratings.
The TV show Mannat has not resonated with viewers and will be discontinued.
The makers of Durga have announced its conclusion.
Balam Thanedar is also ending, though the reason remains unclear.
Suman Indori will also be discontinued soon.
