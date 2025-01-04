Entertainment

Durga to Balam Thanedar: 7 TV shows going off-air in 2025

TV Shows Concluding in 2025

Several television shows are set to end in 2025 due to low TRP ratings.

Mannat

The TV show Mannat has not resonated with viewers and will be discontinued.

Durga

The makers of Durga have announced its conclusion.

Balam Thanedar

Balam Thanedar is also ending, though the reason remains unclear.

Suman Indori

Suman Indori will also be discontinued soon.

Neha Dhupia to Kirron: 7 Indian stars who appeared in Pakistani movies

Deepika Padukone’s 6 iconic lehengas that flatter dusky skin tones

Is Rupali Ganguly quitting 'Anupamaa'? Here's the TRUTH

Dhanashree Verma VS Natasa Stankovic: Who's the richest? Check HERE