    UP Election 2022: Big boost for BJP as Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins party

    After joining the party, Aparna addressed the media and said she is quite grateful to the BJP and for her, the nation always comes first. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said she admires his efforts for the nation.

    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
    In a major boost for the saffron party, Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. She joined the party in presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

    This development followed high-profile BJP departures last week when former Cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, and Dharam Singh Saini joined Akhilesh's party. Several MLAs followed suit, intensifying the BJP-SP feud to unprecedented proportions.

