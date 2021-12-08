  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav reacts to PM Modi's remark; says 'red cap' will depose BJP in upcoming polls

    His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in Gorakhpur, in a dig at the Samajwadi Party, that individuals wearing red hats pursue red beacons and are a red alarm Uttar Pradesh.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
    Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has stated that the 'red cap' will depose the BJP in the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. According to the SP chairman, people wearing red hats, a hallmark headgear of the Samajwadi Party, are 'red alarms' for the BJP. His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in Gorakhpur, in a dig at the Samajwadi Party, that individuals wearing red hats pursue red beacons and are a red alarm Uttar Pradesh.

    The PM further stated that the 'red caps' seek power for frauds, filling their coffers, unlawful encroachments, and giving the mafia freedom. In response, Akhilesh issued a tweet in Hindi with a series of "red alarms" for the BJP. He stated that the saffron party is on high alert due to inflation, unemployment, the hardship of farmers and labourers, and the Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri tragedies. In addition to the red cap, it contains a shattered school system, business, and health system, which will push the BJP out of office," he warned.
    He also stated that in 2022, there would be an "inquilab" (revolution) of red and change. This is hardly a new term since UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already mentioned 'red caps.'

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to release 'first of its kind' manifesto for women

     

    Akhilesh said the colour of emotions is red. The BJP lacks emotional intelligence. The presence of life is due to the presence of the colour red. According to the previous UP chief minister, red is the colour of revolution and transformation. The people of Uttar Pradesh demand development, said Yadav, lashing out at the Union government over the deaths of farmers during riots. Farmers, he claimed, persisted to resist and perishing as a result. Did the government comprehend their feelings? MPs are protesting by sitting. Akhilesh wondered if the government could understand their sentiments. He predicted that the saffron party would be defeated in Uttar Pradesh to transform the state.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
