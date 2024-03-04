Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will soon be made in India

    Saab's initiative to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems in India signifies a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Sweden and India and promoting the 'Make in India' initiative.

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will now be made in India
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

    Swedish defence company Saab has announced its plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Haryana, India, for the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems. This move follows the company's approval for 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) and marks Saab's first foreign-owned defence production venture in India. The Carl-Gustaf system has been a staple in the Indian Army since 1976, serving as a vital shoulder-launched weapon along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. 

    The construction of the production facility in Jhajjar, spanning 3.6 acres, has commenced, with a groundbreaking ceremony recently held. Saab's entity, Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd, will fully own and operate the manufacturing plant, making it the first facility outside Sweden to produce the Carl-Gustaf M4.

    Production is slated to begin next year, with approximately 100 individuals to be employed at the unit. Saab aims to collaborate with Indian suppliers to meet the requirements of the 'Make in India' initiative and deploy advanced technologies for manufacturing, including state-of-the-art sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding.

    Gorgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab's business area dynamics expressed pride in establishing Saab's first facility outside Sweden for the Carl-Gustaf M4. He emphasized the company's commitment to engineering and manufacturing excellence in India.

    Hakan Jevrell, Sweden's State Secretary for Foreign Trade, underscored the significance of the manufacturing facility for bilateral relations between Sweden and India. Saab's investment represents the first fully foreign-owned defence production venture in India, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations.

    The manufacturing facility in India will cater to the production needs of the Indian armed forces, as well as provide components for global users.

    Exports from the facility will be subject to regulatory approvals from the Indian government. Saab's commitment to technology advancement and creating a safer world underscores its decision to invest in India's defence sector and contribute to the country's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajnath Singh unveils ADITI to promote defence tech innovations

    Rajnath Singh unveils ADITI to promote defence tech innovations

    Where is my son? Missing Navy sailor's father demands CBI probe, seeks PM Modi's intervention AJR

    'Where is my son?': Missing Navy sailor's father demands CBI probe, seeks PM Modi's intervention

    India halts Pakistan-bound ship from China with alleged 'military-grade items' AJR

    India halts Pakistan-bound ship from China with alleged 'military-grade items'

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions AJR

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions

    French Army chief will witness Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher in action at Pokhran

    French Army chief will witness Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher in action at Pokhran

    Recent Stories

    International Women's Day 2024: From Bloody Mary to Dirty Shirley - 9 cocktails named after iconic women snt

    International Women's Day 2024: From Bloody Mary to Dirty Shirley - 9 cocktails named after iconic women

    Mahadev App Case: ED strikes hard, Real owner of the Mahadev Girish Talreja arrested, Co-Owner Ratan Lal Jain is absconding

    Mahadev App Case: ED strikes hard, Real owner of the Mahadev Girish Talreja arrested, Co-Owner Ratan Lal Jain

    Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar: Biography of RSS founder released

    'Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar': Biography of RSS founder released

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP gcw

    BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot gcw

    Big win for Donald Trump: US Supreme Court allows him to remain on Colorado's presidential ballot

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon