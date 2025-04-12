Sleeveless Kurti Designs: Turn Heads with These Styles

Lifestyle
Black, brown, and maroon shades are often popular in Ajrakh, but this black-colored boota Ajrakh print sleeveless kurti gives a very lovely look.
Bagh print is quite trendy these days. If you are looking for a classy and comfortable sleeveless kurti for office wear, this design will make your look super glamorous.
This sleeveless pattern of kurti in floral print is comfortable in summer, comfortable to wear, and looks stylish.
If you don't like flared patterns in sleeveless suits or kurtis, no problem, you can also check out this square neckline design of straight kurti for yourself.
This cotton kurti with a halter neckline is available in a sleeveless pattern, and its comfortable fabric in cotton and khadi is perfect for summer.
In summer, people like to wear comfortable and light clothes for home, office, and outings. This floral print kurti in a simple flared pattern is perfect for summer wear.
