Lifestyle

Sleeveless Kurti Designs: Turn Heads with These Styles

Ajrakh Print Sleeveless Kurti

Black, brown, and maroon shades are often popular in Ajrakh, but this black-colored boota Ajrakh print sleeveless kurti gives a very lovely look.

Bagh Print Sleeveless Kurti

Bagh print is quite trendy these days. If you are looking for a classy and comfortable sleeveless kurti for office wear, this design will make your look super glamorous.

Floral Print Kurti

This sleeveless pattern of kurti in floral print is comfortable in summer, comfortable to wear, and looks stylish.

Square Neckline Straight Sleeveless Kurti

If you don't like flared patterns in sleeveless suits or kurtis, no problem, you can also check out this square neckline design of straight kurti for yourself.

Halter Neckline Cotton Sleeveless Kurti

This cotton kurti with a halter neckline is available in a sleeveless pattern, and its comfortable fabric in cotton and khadi is perfect for summer.

Floral Print Kurti

In summer, people like to wear comfortable and light clothes for home, office, and outings. This floral print kurti in a simple flared pattern is perfect for summer wear.

