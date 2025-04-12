Cool Home Without AC: Top Tips to Reduce Electricity Bill This Summer

Lifestyle
Indoor plants like aloe vera, snake plant, areca palm, and money plant maintain the humidity of the house and cool the air. More care should be taken during summer.
In summer, to block direct sun rays, keep windows, doors, and curtains closed from 10 AM to evening. This helps prevent heat from entering the house.
