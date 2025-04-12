Lifestyle

Cool Home Without AC: Top Tips to Reduce Electricity Bill This Summer

Place a bowl of water or ice tray in front of the fan

  • Place a bowl of ice or cold water in front of the fan.
  • The air collides and spreads coolness throughout the room.
  • It has a desi cooler-like effect.

Keep windows open at night

  • Keep windows open at night to let in cool air.
  • Wake up early in the morning and close them so that hot air does not enter.
  • This keeps the room cool throughout the day.

Use electronic things less

  • Devices like TVs, laptops, and ovens also generate heat.
  • Try to use them only when needed.
  • This will also reduce the room temperature and save electricity.

Plant cooling plants at home

Indoor plants like aloe vera, snake plant, areca palm, and money plant maintain the humidity of the house and cool the air. More care should be taken during summer.

Use white or light-colored bedsheets and curtains

  • Light colors reflect heat, which reduces heat in the room.
  • White cotton sheets and curtains are the best.

Keep windows and doors closed during the day

In summer, to block direct sun rays, keep windows, doors, and curtains closed from 10 AM to evening. This helps prevent heat from entering the house.

