Remember and Never Forget: Commodore KP Gopal Rao, the naval officer who bombed Karachi in 1971

The Maha Vir Chakra citation awarded to Commodore Rao reads: "Despite heavy gunfire from enemy destroyers, and at great risk to our ships and personnel, Commander Rao resolutely pressed home a determined attack, sinking two enemy destroyers and one minesweeper."

During the 1971 war, naval officer Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao was the commander of two Arnala-class anti-submarine corvettes INS Kiltan and INS Katchall. The corvettes participated in Operation Trident.

He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1950 and had been the commanding officer of INS Kiltan in the Eastern Naval Command. When the war against Pakistan in 1971 was looming, the then Indian Navy chief Admiral SM Nanda appointed him to join the Western Naval Command and lead 'Operation Trident' against Pakistan.

While carrying out the operation on the enemy coast off Karachi on the night of December 4, 197, Commodore Gopal Rao did not care for enemy attacks from air, surface and submarine and entered into enemy waters.

It must be noted that the day -- November 4 -- is commemorated as Navy Day every year. Commodore Gopal Rao was honoured with the country’s second highest military decoration for being a part of the task group that attacked Karachi Harbour during Operation Trident on December 4, 1971.

Commodore Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao passed away at the age of 95 on August 9, 2021. Let us 'Remember and Never Forget' this naval warrior's contribution.

