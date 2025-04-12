user
Army takes 'serious note' after JCO mistreated by Bihar police; SHO suspended, IG-level probe ordered

The Indian Army has strongly condemned the alleged assault and arrest of a serving JCO and his wife by Bihar Police, prompting swift action including the suspension of the SHO and an IG-level probe after Army intervention.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Patna (Bihar): The Indian Army has taken strong exception to the reported "maltreatment and arrest" of a serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and his wife by police personnel from the Telhara Police Station in Bihar. It said that the JCO had been released after the Army's response.

The incident occurred late on the night of April 9, when the JCO, who was on leave, and his wife were allegedly picked up from their residence by the police. The JCO was subjected to physical assault and placed under arrest.

"Army authorities have taken serious note of maltreatment of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army and his wife, while on leave. The couple were picked up by Telhara police station, Bihar, from the JCO's residence in the middle of the night on April 9, 2025. The JCO was beaten up by the police and put under arrest," Surya Command, the Central Command of Indian Army, posted on X.

Army Intervention Leads to Release and Action Against SHO

As the Army authorities intervened, the JCO was released afterwards. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the local Army formation met with the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar, who suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) involved in the incident and announced an Inspector General (IG) level inquiry into the matter.

"Police authorities on insistence of the Army responded swiftly and the JCO has since been released. GOC of the local Army formation met DG Police, Bihar who immediately suspended the SHO and ordered an IG level inquiry," the Army said.

Bihar DGP Assures Impartial Probe, Orders IG-Level Inquiry

The Bihar DGP assured an impartial investigation and action against the culprits.

"The DGP Bihar has assured full cooperation to take action against the culprits and to ensure an impartial investigation. In the interim, Officer Commanding of Army unit has met the JCO and family at their residence to enquire their well-being," the Army said.

