Assam Rifles hosts 'Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond' symposium to chart region's future progress

New Delhi: Underscoring its commitment in contributing to the socio-economic progress of northeastern states, Assam Rifles has organised a symposium – “Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond” at Tripura’s capital city, Agartala.

At the symposium, the experts and eminent scholars from leading universities delved on a number of facets of the opportunities and challenges in the northeastern part of the country.

The participants also discussed about the region’s future development and security. The event and was graced by the Governor of Tripura, N Indrasena Reddy.

Major General Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) deliberated on the untapped potential of North Eastern Region.

Panel discussions, featuring Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh (Retd), former high commissioner of Bangladesh and ambassador to various countries Amb Riva Ganguly Das, Dr Prabir De among other academic experts from renowned universities delved into the opportunities and challenges facing the region, providing insights that blended scholarly rigour with practical solutions.

Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps in his closing address applauded the speakers for their valuable contribution and also dwelled on the security environment in North Eastern Region.

Organised in collaboration with Asian Confluence, a leading think-tank and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the symposium drew a diverse audience, including officers from Security Forces, veterans, policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders from across the region, fostering a collective approach to addressing the Northeast’s unique needs and aspirations.

