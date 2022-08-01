Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

The Indian Army said: "Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty."

August 1, 2022: On this day, Sepoy Rohin Kumar, who hailed from Galore Khas village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, laid down his life to safeguard his motherland.

Having joined the Indian Army at the age of 20, Sepoy Kumar was part of the 14th Punjab Regiment, an infantry regiment known for its gallant soldiers and numerous battle honours. Sepoy Kumar's family had been eagerly awaiting his return as he was to get married in November. Preparations were underway for a celebration. But fate had other ideas.

Sepoy Kumar's unit was deployed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations were a regular practice from across the border, mostly to give covering fire to enable terrorists to cross through the Line of Control into India.

On August 1, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian posts. Sepoy Kumar and his colleagues at one of the forward posts gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army's aggression. Sepoy Kumar was injured in the exchange of fire that continued for a long time. He was rushed to the Army medical facility but succumbed to his injuries.



The 24-year-old soldier is survived by his parents and an elder sister.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the incidents of terrorist attacks had declined significantly since 2018 in Jammu & Kashmir. He also shared the data for the last four years are 2018: 417, 2019: 255, 2020: 244 and 2021: 229.

He also stated that from August 5, 2019, to July 9, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. Out of 118 civilians killed, 16 were from Hindu and Sikh communities, while five were Kashmiri Pandits.