  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Jan 26, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Jammu & Kashmir Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram has been conferred with the country’s highest peacetime military decoration, Ashok Chakra posthumously. The fallen hero was honoured for his valour, courageous action and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. His wife, Rina Rani and son Manik Sharma received the Ashok Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath in the national capital.

    ASI Babu Ram was a part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of several terrorist organisations were killed. Born on May 15, 1972, at Dharana village in the border town of Mendhar of Poonch district of the Jammu region, ASI Ram, joined the police service as a constable in 1999.

    He had voluntarily chosen the special operations group, the counter-terrorism force of the J&K Police. In 2002, he was posted in SOG Srinagar and had participated in numerous counter-terror operations. During the operations, several hardcore terrorists were neutralised. He had got two out-of-turn promotions in view of his extraordinary skills in various operations in Srinagar. 

    On August 29, 2020, terrorists travelling on a bike opened fire at security personnel, who were checking vehicles at Pantha-Chowk here. After the attack, the terrorists entered Dhobhi Mohalla in Pantha-Chowk. Immediately, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

    ASI Ram was part of the advance party that launched an assault against terrorists who were holed up inside a house. The terrorists fired upon the joint search party, triggering an encounter. ASI Babu Ram was tasked with laying the inner cordon for the target house. He was able to successfully evacuate the residents of the house.

    Amid heavy firing, ASI Babu Ram and his buddy constable entered the house to corner the terrorists. With his quick reflexes, he protected his buddy from a hail of bullets that came their way. In the process, ASI Babu Ram was injured, but he carried on. He retaliated and neutralised all three terrorists. The encounter ended with the elimination of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a commander. However, ASI Babu Ram attained martyrdom in the operation.

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Video Icon
    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Video Icon
    Neeraj Chopra Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations
    Video Icon
    India News

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations