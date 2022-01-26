Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

Jammu & Kashmir Police's Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram has been conferred with the country’s highest peacetime military decoration, Ashok Chakra posthumously. The fallen hero was honoured for his valour, courageous action and self-sacrifice away from the battlefield. His wife, Rina Rani and son Manik Sharma received the Ashok Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath in the national capital.

ASI Babu Ram was a part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of several terrorist organisations were killed. Born on May 15, 1972, at Dharana village in the border town of Mendhar of Poonch district of the Jammu region, ASI Ram, joined the police service as a constable in 1999.

He had voluntarily chosen the special operations group, the counter-terrorism force of the J&K Police. In 2002, he was posted in SOG Srinagar and had participated in numerous counter-terror operations. During the operations, several hardcore terrorists were neutralised. He had got two out-of-turn promotions in view of his extraordinary skills in various operations in Srinagar.

On August 29, 2020, terrorists travelling on a bike opened fire at security personnel, who were checking vehicles at Pantha-Chowk here. After the attack, the terrorists entered Dhobhi Mohalla in Pantha-Chowk. Immediately, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched.

ASI Ram was part of the advance party that launched an assault against terrorists who were holed up inside a house. The terrorists fired upon the joint search party, triggering an encounter. ASI Babu Ram was tasked with laying the inner cordon for the target house. He was able to successfully evacuate the residents of the house.

Amid heavy firing, ASI Babu Ram and his buddy constable entered the house to corner the terrorists. With his quick reflexes, he protected his buddy from a hail of bullets that came their way. In the process, ASI Babu Ram was injured, but he carried on. He retaliated and neutralised all three terrorists. The encounter ended with the elimination of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a commander. However, ASI Babu Ram attained martyrdom in the operation.