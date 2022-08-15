Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy

    Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy were assigned the task of carrying out a rescue mission to evacuate a sick soldier, E Narsaih, in eastern Ladakh's Skarchoo on August 15, 2008.

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Major Padmanabhan KE and Major Sunil Ganapathy of the Army Aviation Squadron were killed in Tanglang La in 2008 after their helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control while returning to Chandigarh in bad weather.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Major Padmanabhan and Major Sunil Ganapathy were tasked with carrying out a rescue mission to evacuate a sick soldier, E Narsaih, in eastern Ladakh's Skarchoo on August 15, 2008.

    While returning, their helicopter lost contact with the air traffic control and crashed. The wreckage was found near a mountain pass in eastern Ladakh.  

    It should be mentioned that the temperatures in the Ladakh region range from minus 3 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius in summer and minus 20 to 15 degrees Celsius in the winter. To note, Major Sunil Ganapathy had actually been transferred to Andhra Pradesh, but he met a tragic end before he could leave for the southern state. 

    The two officers were awarded the Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumously.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Battalion CRPF

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

    Nine stories of bravery that inspire over billion Indians

    Nine stories of bravery that will inspire over a billion Indians

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Recent Stories

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Battalion CRPF

    Remember and Never Forget: Commandant Pramod Kumar, 49 Bn CRPF

    Independence Day 2022 Wishes images quotes to share with family and friends gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with family and friends

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

    India at 75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

    India at 75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'-ayh

    India@75 Sports Legends: MS Dhoni - the 'Captain Cool'

    Recent Videos

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon