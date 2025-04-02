Berries to Salmon fish: 7 best foods for kidney health; Check here

Lifestyle
Foods to eat for kidney health
Including berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, rich in antioxidants, in your diet is good for kidney health
Including salmon fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, in your diet is beneficial for kidney health.
Red capsicum is excellent for kidney health because it is very low in potassium. Also, these vitamins are good for boosting immunity.
Cauliflower is rich in vitamin C. It keeps the kidneys healthy.
Eating apples, which are rich in fiber and antioxidants, is also good for kidney health.
Garlic has several antimicrobial properties. It helps prevent plaque from building up on teeth.
Onions are rich in flavonoids like quercetin. It is a powerful antioxidant that reduces the risk of heart disease and protects against cancer.
Top 8 calcium rich foods for strong bones beyond milk
Goa to Bali: Top 5 budget friendly summer Honeymoon destinations
Summer Fashion: Light fabric yellow sarees for radiant look
Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!