Berries to Salmon fish: 7 best foods for kidney health; Check here

Foods to eat for kidney health

Berry fruits

Including berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, rich in antioxidants, in your diet is good for kidney health

Salmon fish

Including salmon fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, in your diet is beneficial for kidney health.

Red capsicum

Red capsicum is excellent for kidney health because it is very low in potassium. Also, these vitamins are good for boosting immunity.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is rich in vitamin C. It keeps the kidneys healthy.

Apple

Eating apples, which are rich in fiber and antioxidants, is also good for kidney health.

Garlic

Garlic has several antimicrobial properties. It helps prevent plaque from building up on teeth.

Onion

Onions are rich in flavonoids like quercetin. It is a powerful antioxidant that reduces the risk of heart disease and protects against cancer.

