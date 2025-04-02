user
Apr 2, 2025, 7:42 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Siraj strikes, Kohli, Padikkal fall in quick succession

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 cricket live score Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League match 14

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

7:41 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Virat Kohli departs

WICKET! Arshad Khan bowls a short delivery aimed at the body. Kohli (7) tries to pull but doesn't get enough room and can't keep the shot down. The ball goes straight to the Prasidh Krishna at deep backward square, who takes a clean catch.

Devdutt Padikal joined Phil Salt at the crease. 

Score: RCB - 12/1 after two overs (Padikkal 4, Salt 1)

7:36 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli gets off RCB innings with a four!

FOUR! Virat Kohli played a beautiful cover drive off a good-length ball outside off from Mohammed Siraj. Siraj's delivery was not bad, but Kohli's shot was just too good.

Score: RCB - 6/0 after 1st over (Kohli 5, Salt 1)

7:07 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?

Shubman Gill (GT): We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team

7:06 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI

Gujarat Titans:Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

7:04 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Gujarat Titans win toss and opt to bowl

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

6:53 PM IST

IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Mohammed Siraj reunites with Virat Kohli ahead of the clash in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Mohammed Siraj, now with Gujarat Titans, had an emotional reunion with Virat Kohli and his former RCB teammates ahead of their IPL 2025 match.

6:52 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are locking horns for the sixth time in the IPL. In their last five encounters, RCB emerged victorious on three ocassions, while GT won two matches. The last face off between two sides was in the league stage of the IPL 2024, where they Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. In the last season, RCB won home and away matches against GT.

6:46 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Bengaluru and Gujarat squads

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kareem Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rajat Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

