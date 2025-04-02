RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Siraj strikes, Kohli, Padikkal fall in quick succession

7:07 PM IST

Shubman Gill (GT): We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back.

Rajat Patidar (RCB): Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team