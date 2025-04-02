Career

Vikas Divyakirti: UPSC Success Story, Coaching Empire and Net Worth

Vikas Divyakirti's name trends heavily on social media. His videos and reels are viewed millions of times on Instagram, Facebook, and X. 

Where is Vikas Divyakirti from?

Born in Bhiwani, Haryana on December 26, 1973, Vikas Divyakirti is a very popular name among UPSC aspirants.

Passed UPSC on the first attempt

He passed the UPSC exam in 1996 on his first attempt and secured AIR 384. He was offered the post of CISF Commandant, but he did not take the job due to health reasons.

Left government job and chose the path of teaching

Vikas Divyakirti worked as a Desk Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, but in 1997, he resigned from this post and returned to fulfill his passion for teaching.

Establishment of Drishti IAS

After leaving the UPSC job, he started teaching as an Assistant Professor at DU. Then he laid the foundation of the coaching institute Drishti IAS.

Vikas Divyakirti has a net worth of crores

According to media reports, the total assets of Vikas Divyakirti are estimated to be around ₹200 crores. This is the result of his brilliant career in the education sector.

