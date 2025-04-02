Vikas Divyakirti: UPSC Success Story, Coaching Empire and Net Worth

Career
Vikas Divyakirti's name trends heavily on social media. His videos and reels are viewed millions of times on Instagram, Facebook, and X.
Born in Bhiwani, Haryana on December 26, 1973, Vikas Divyakirti is a very popular name among UPSC aspirants.
He passed the UPSC exam in 1996 on his first attempt and secured AIR 384. He was offered the post of CISF Commandant, but he did not take the job due to health reasons.
Vikas Divyakirti worked as a Desk Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs, but in 1997, he resigned from this post and returned to fulfill his passion for teaching.
After leaving the UPSC job, he started teaching as an Assistant Professor at DU. Then he laid the foundation of the coaching institute Drishti IAS.
According to media reports, the total assets of Vikas Divyakirti are estimated to be around ₹200 crores. This is the result of his brilliant career in the education sector.
7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals
Career Guide: How to get into investment banking
Best Engineering Colleges Without JEE: BTech Admission and Placement
IQ Test: Are you a superfast thinker? Solve these 7 tricky puzzles