    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa

    France is aiming to secure a mega-contract from the Indian Navy for looking for fighter jets for its indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

    Indian Navy is testing Rafale fighter aircraft's naval version in Goa
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Panaji, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    Aiming to secure a mega-contract from the Indian Navy for its indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant, France has commenced the demonstration of the naval version of Rafale fighter aircraft at the shore-based test facility in Goa. The IAC Vikrant will be commissioned in August this year. As per the sources, the demonstration will go on for two weeks. Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet would also showcase its combat capabilities in the next two months. 

    The Indian Navy had in 2017 issued a Request for Information to procure 57 multi-role combat jets for its aircraft carrier. The aircraft makers from the United States, Russia, France and Sweden are in competition. India has received 33 out of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force from France in a readymade condition. In 2016, India and France had signed an inter-governmental agreement to procure 36 aircraft worth Rs 59,000 crore from Dassault Aviation. 

    In December, during her visit to New Delhi, French Defence Minister Florence Parly had said that France is ready to offer the carrier-based fighter jets to India. At present, India has just one aircraft carrier -- the $2.33 billion 44,500-tonne INS Vikramaditya, which was inducted in November 2013. The government spent another $2 billion to purchase 45 supersonic MiG-29K fighters to operate from its deck. 

    Sources said that the suitability and capability of Rafale-M and F/A-18 will be assessed by the Indian Navy during these extensive trials. The Navy is eyeing at least 26-27 carrier-capable fighters. The actual number of fighter jets that will be bought is yet to be finalised.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
