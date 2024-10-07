RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet in the murder and rape case of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The main chargesheet, spanning 55 pages, names Sanjay Rai as the prime accused in the murder and rape. A supplementary chargesheet has also been filed, implicating Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the then OC of Tala police station.

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet in the murder and rape case of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The main chargesheet, spanning 55 pages, names Sanjay Rai, a civic volunteer, as the prime accused in the murder and rape. A supplementary chargesheet has also been filed, implicating Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the then OC of Tala police station. This information comes from a CBI source.

According to the CBI source, the 55-page chargesheet includes statements from 200 witnesses. The main chargesheet alleges that Sanjay Rai committed the murder and rape while intoxicated. The main chargesheet was initially submitted to the Sealdah court, followed by the supplementary chargesheet presented by the CBI lawyer.

The CBI source revealed that the supplementary chargesheet names Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh and accuses them of tampering with evidence. The chargesheet further details their alleged roles in the RG Kar incident, highlighting their attempts to mislead the investigation and downplay the severity of the crime.

The lifeless body of the 31-year-old doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital on August 9th. Initially, the Kolkata Police investigated the case, but the CBI later took over. While the Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Rai, the CBI apprehended Sandip Ghosh in connection with both the RG Kar murder and financial irregularities at the hospital. The CBI also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the then OC of Tala police station.

