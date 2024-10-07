Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Child dies after eating birthday cake, parents critical

    A 5-year-old Bengaluru boy died after consuming a birthday cake ordered via Swiggy, while his parents remain critically ill in ICU. Police suspect food poisoning and are investigating the bakery involved. Further details await the MLC report as the investigation continues.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 5-year-old boy died after consuming a cake brought by his father to celebrate the child's birthday. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of KP Agrahara police station. Both parents, who also ate the cake, are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in the ICU at KIMS Hospital.

    On the day of the incident, the father, Balaraj, had ordered the cake from a bakery through a food delivery app, Swiggy. After the delivery, the family celebrated the birthday at home, with the father, mother Nagalakshmi, and their son Dheeraj cutting the cake and consuming it. Soon after eating the cake, the health of all three began to deteriorate.

    The child, Dheeraj, who had initially been receiving treatment in the hospital, passed away after failing to respond to medical interventions. His father and mother, both in serious condition, continue to receive critical care at the hospital.

    Neighbours and locals alerted the KP Agrahara police when they realized the family's health had deteriorated rapidly after consuming the cake. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the bakery from which the cake was purchased. They are currently awaiting the medical reports to determine whether the cake's ingredients caused the illness. There is a growing suspicion that food poisoning may be involved, but the exact cause has yet to be confirmed.

    As the parents remain unconscious and under treatment, they have been unable to provide any details about the incident, leaving the police with limited information. The authorities hope to gather more insights once the couple regains consciousness and are able to speak.

    The police investigation is ongoing, and further details will emerge once the MLC (Medico-Legal Case) report from Kim's Hospital is available. At this time, the focus remains on identifying the cause behind the sudden illness that has already claimed the life of the young boy and left his parents in critical condition.

