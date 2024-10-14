Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi leaves for Japan to further deepen defence ties

    Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's four-day visit to Japan focuses on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation. Meetings with top Japanese military leaders and visits to key defense establishments are on the agenda.

    Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi leaves for Japan to further deepen defence ties
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    In an effort to further cementing the bilateral defence cooperation between two countries, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday left for Tokyo in Japan, wherein he will be holding discussions with top military leadership and also explore new avenues of collaboration. He is on a 4/day visit to Japan which marks a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between India and Japan. As per his schedule, he will met with Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, and would thereafter engage in discussion on India-Japan relations at the Embassy of India, Tokyo. 

    On October 15, he will engage in dialogues with the senior military leadership of Japan at the defence ministry in Ichigaya.  “The meetings are planned with Gen Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, Joint Self Defence Force; Gen Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF); Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency (ATLA),” Indian Army PRO Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said. 

    “The discussions will be aimed at fostering stronger military cooperation between India and Japan.” General Upendra Dwivedi will also pay homage at the Memorial at MoD, Ichigaya and will be given a Guard of Honour by the JGSDF. 

    “The itinerary also includes an interaction with senior hierarchy of JGSDF and a visit to the National Institute of Defence Studies.”

    Accompanied by Japan Ground Self Defence Force Chief of Staff Gen MORISHITA Yasunori, General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Fuji School, wherein he will engage in a conversation with Lt Gen Kodama Yasuyuki, Commanding Gen of Fuji School. 

    “He will be given a briefing at the School and he will also witness an Equipment and Facility Display.” On October 17, he will visit Hiroshima, wherein he will lay a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Park and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue at the Peace Park. 

    “The visit by General Upendra Dwivedi aims at strengthening military cooperation between militaries of India and Japan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.”

