- Home
- Technology
- Android Earthquake Alert Saves Three Women Seconds Before Venezuela Quake, Watch Viral CCTV Video
Android Earthquake Alert Saves Three Women Seconds Before Venezuela Quake, Watch Viral CCTV Video
A viral CCTV video from Venezuela shows 3 women rushing out of a shop moments after receiving Android earthquake alert on phone. Seconds later, the building begins shaking and items fall from shelves as quake strikes. The CCTV footage has gone viral.
Android Alert Warns Women Just Seconds Before Earthquake
A viral CCTV video from Venezuela is drawing attention to Android's built-in earthquake alert system after it appeared to give three women enough time to move to safety just seconds before an earthquake struck.
🇻🇪 An Android feature most people don't know exists may have saved thousands of lives in Venezuela
It detects the initial waves of an earthquake and automatically sends out an alert to all Android devices in the area
Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/4De76DNIaZhttps://t.co/P9qjITuhP1
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 27, 2026
Pune Biker Dies After Motorcycle Skids on NDA Road, CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the women inside a small shop when one of their Android phones suddenly receives an earthquake warning. The alert immediately changes the mood inside the shop.
Women Rush Outside Before Ground Starts Shaking
In the CCTV clip, one of the women reacts quickly after reading the notification. She urgently tells the other two women, and all three rush out of the shop without wasting time.
Nunca sabremos las cifras, pero la alerta de Android salvo miles de vidas, algo que muy pocos sabian que existía. pic.twitter.com/s6CL9GKvwv
— Wismer mendoza (@wismerM) June 27, 2026
Only moments later, the earthquake begins. The video shows the building shaking as shelves and other items inside the shop start falling to the floor. The footage has left many viewers stunned, with several saying the warning may have prevented serious injuries.
UP Man Hospitalised After Dangerous Snake Stunt for Social Media Reel | WATCH Viral Video
Feature Wins Praise Online
The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users calling Android's earthquake alert one of the platform's most useful yet least known features.
Several people said that even five to ten seconds of warning can make a huge difference during an earthquake. Others described the technology as a silent lifesaver, saying it proves how everyday smartphones can protect people in emergencies.
Indian Child's 'Chu Chu' Sandals Leave People in Germany Smiling in Viral Video
Some users also pointed out that the feature is not available in every country or region and hoped similar warning systems would become more widely available.
How the Alert Works
Android's earthquake alert system uses sensors in Android phones to help detect the first, weaker seismic waves of an earthquake. If a quake is detected, people in the affected area may receive an alert before the stronger shaking arrives, giving them a few valuable seconds to react.
Why earthquake warnings now arrive seconds before the shaking — your phone is the sensor
The recent wave of "early warnings" isn't a coincidence. It is largely powered by Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System, which turns roughly 2 billion smartphones into a planet-scale… pic.twitter.com/so4jrJ8wKg
— manolo639 (@manolo63921) June 26, 2026
"Un terremoto cerca"
A la gran mayoría les sonó la alerta de terremoto, exclusiva en los terminales con ANDROID, pero muy pocos lo sabían y creían que era una simple notificación. pic.twitter.com/m0ylSgn2vb
— Borja Alonso Azpilicueta (@borjazpi) June 26, 2026
#25Jun#Venezuela#Terremoto
The Google Alert on Android saved many liiiives, it was really 10 seconds before everything
pic.twitter.com/dLlCIeZx0U
— Andleeb (@1stepAndleeb) June 26, 2026
BJP Councillor Celebrates Birthday Inside Drain to Protest Civic Neglect in Agra (WATCH)
The viral CCTV footage has renewed appreciation for early warning technology and the role it can play during natural disasters. In fact, several videos have surfaced online showing people receiving the alerts and rushing for their safety during the Venezuela earthquake.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.