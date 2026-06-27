A viral CCTV video from Venezuela is drawing attention to Android's built-in earthquake alert system after it appeared to give three women enough time to move to safety just seconds before an earthquake struck.

🇻🇪 An Android feature most people don't know exists may have saved thousands of lives in Venezuela



It detects the initial waves of an earthquake and automatically sends out an alert to all Android devices in the area



Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/4De76DNIaZhttps://t.co/P9qjITuhP1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 27, 2026

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The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the women inside a small shop when one of their Android phones suddenly receives an earthquake warning. The alert immediately changes the mood inside the shop.