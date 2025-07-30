Image Credit : X/Weather Monitor

The 2004 tsunami was one of the deadliest natural disasters ever recorded. On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-9.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Sumatra, Indonesia.

20 YEARS AGO ON THIS DAY...



Dec 26, 2004: Tsunami wave hits Kanyak & Sri Lanka.

Dec 26, 2004: A massive undersea earthquake triggered a Tsunami on Sri Lanka's eastern coast claiming 35,000+ lives, injuring thousands & causing widespread destruction.

It triggered a massive tsunami that swept across the Indian Ocean in minutes. Waves reached up to 30 meters high and traveled at 800 km/h. It killed more than 230,000 people across 14 countries.

Towns were erased, families were torn apart, and coastlines changed forever. The scale of destruction was beyond imagination.