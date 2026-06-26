A video of an Indian child wearing squeaky 'Chu Chu' sandals has gone viral after amusing people on the streets of Germany. Passers-by stopped, smiled and watched as the sandals made their familiar sound with every step. While many social media users found the clip funny and nostalgic, others argued the noisy footwear could be irritating in public.

A video of an Indian child wearing traditional 'Chu Chu' sandals has become a big hit on social media after surprising people on the streets of Germany. The footwear makes a soft squeaking sound with every step, catching the attention of passers-by and leaving many smiling. The clip shows the little girl walking slowly beside her father while the sandals make their familiar "chu chu" sound. Curious people stopped, looked around and smiled as they tried to work out where the sound was coming from. The child's tiny steps and the unexpected noise amused many, making the moment even more enjoyable.

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Internet Enjoys the Funny Moment

The video quickly spread online and attracted thousands of reactions. Many Indian users joked that a childhood favourite had now become famous around the world.

One user wrote, "Indian sandals have now become international." Another joked, "Indian kids' sandals rocked, Germany shocked." Others suggested taking light-up shoes abroad next, saying they would attract even more attention.

Several people laughed that every Indian child had worn similar sandals at some point while growing up. Many described the video as a fun reminder of childhood memories.

While most viewers found the clip cute and entertaining, some felt the noisy footwear could be annoying in public places. A few users said the sound might disturb others and urged parents to be more aware of people around them. Some commented that public spaces should be shared respectfully and that basic civic sense should always come first.

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A Simple Moment That Connected Cultures

Despite the mixed opinions, the video has continued to gain views across social media. For many viewers, it was a light-hearted moment showing how something as simple as a child's sandals could bring smiles to strangers in another country.

The clip also reminded many people of the small everyday things from childhood that often become the most memorable when seen through fresh eyes.