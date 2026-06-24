WARNING! These 5 Google Searches Could Leave You Regretting The Click
Cybercriminals are always waiting for you to make one small mistake. Google is just a platform that gives information, and it's a big mistake to believe everything you find there is true. So, be very careful about these 5 things.
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Image Credit : Google
Danger can find you without you even knowing
Today, whenever we have any doubt, the first thing that comes to mind is 'Google'. We turn to Google for everything, from cooking to health advice. But searching for everything on Google can unknowingly lead you into big trouble.
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1. Customer Care Numbers
Never search directly on Google when you need a customer care number for any bank or company. Cybercriminals often upload fake numbers. If you call that number, they might get your bank details and steal your money. Always go to the official website to get the number.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
2. Cracked Software and Apps
Don't search for 'Cracked Versions' or 'Modded Apps' to get expensive apps for free. Viruses like malware or ransomware can enter your phone or computer through them. These viruses then send your private photos and data straight to hackers.
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3. Health Issues and Self-Treatment
Don't get scared by searching for minor illnesses on Google. Google is not a doctor; it only shows available information. Wrong information can cause unnecessary anxiety, or you might take the wrong medicine and risk your life. When you have a health problem, it's best to see a specialist doctor.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
4. Get Rich Quick Schemes
Searching for "How to become a millionaire in one day?" or "schemes to double your money" can lead you straight into an online scam. Websites that make such promises are ready to run away with your investment money.
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5. Personal Identity Details
Do not enter your Aadhaar card, PAN card, email ID, or passwords in the Google search box. Doing this can leak your information to third-party websites, and they might misuse your identity. Technology has made our lives easier, it's true, but without being careful, danger is guaranteed. Always be alert when using the internet and stay away from cyber fraud.
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