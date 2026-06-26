Professional smart nail cutters are perfect for those serious about nail grooming. They have many advanced features like automatic nail cutting, a nail collector, a nail filer, and a polishing system. These help you give your nails different shapes and a smooth finish. The price for such models can go up to around ₹1,299.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does a smart nail cutter work?

Its motorised blade or grinding wheel safely trims nails, and the clippings are collected inside the machine.

2. Is a smart nail cutter safe for children?

Yes, smart nail cutters come with a safety design, so they are considered safe for children and the elderly.

3. Can you recharge a smart nail cutter?

Yes, most smart nail cutters come with a USB charging facility.