iPhone 18 Pro: Apple’s Next Leap Could Come With Hefty Price Tag! Read Details
Apple is working on its new iPhone 18 Pro series, which will hit the market soon. For the last three years, the company has been launching its flagship series in the second week of September, and this time should be no different.
Apple Phone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Hint At MASSIVE Camera And Battery Upgrades
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max
Navkendar Singh, Vice President of IDC India, claims that Apple will increase the prices of several iPhones. He says the company will reconsider the pricing for the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro series. According to Singh, the iPhone 18 Pro/18 Pro Max will likely cost more than the current iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, with the price possibly reaching up to Rs 1,42,000.
Apple Phone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Hint At MASSIVE Camera And Battery Upgrades
Not only its price but also its features are amazing
Several Upgrades
The iPhone 18 Pro series will also come with several upgrades. While there won't be any major design changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple might reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro's display.
Planning To Buy An iPhone? Apple Chief Tim Cook Explains Why It Could Get More Expensive
Big Camera Upgrade
Unique colour
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