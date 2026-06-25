WhatsApp is testing a new feature to make things safer for you. If you get a message from an unknown number, a pop-up will now warn you, showing details like the sender's country. This is to protect users from the rising number of online scams and spam messages.

Nowadays, we all get those spammy messages from unknown international numbers, right? Well, WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, is finally rolling out new features to tackle this problem and beef up user privacy and security.

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With cyber scams and spam messages on the rise, reports say WhatsApp is now testing a new security system to warn users about messages from unknown numbers before they even open them.

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A Special Warning

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, when a user gets a message from a number they haven't saved, WhatsApp will display a special warning screen. This will give the user a quick heads-up about whether the number is trustworthy or not.

This new warning will show you a few key details: the country where the phone number is registered, whether the number is saved in your contact list, and if you share any common groups with the sender. Along with this, it will display a security alert, something like: “Scammers may try to get your personal information, passwords, or trick you into sending money.”

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After checking the warning, you can choose to either continue with the chat or back out. The best part is that the sender will not be notified of your decision. This means you can make a safe choice without any pressure.

This feature comes at a time when online scams are running wild on WhatsApp. There have been widespread reports of fake job offers, investment fraud, and banking scams happening through the app. Tech experts believe this new warning feature will go a long way in ensuring user safety.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Meta is developing a few other new features for WhatsApp. A special voice note widget that can be placed directly on the home screen and a ‘View Once’ text message system for iPhone users are said to be in the testing phase. These updates are all part of the company's move to make the user experience safer and more convenient.