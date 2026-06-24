Charger Colours: The Real Reason They Have Not Evolved Like Smartphones!
Smartphones come in all sorts of fancy colours, but have you noticed the charger is almost always black or white? It's not a random choice. There are solid reasons involving technology, safety, and even cost. Let's get into it.
Mobile charger color Secret
The Smart Trick to Cut Costs!
Smartphone companies make lakhs of chargers at a time. They use black and white plastic because it makes mass production much easier. These colours don't need any special dyes, unlike other colours. This also means the machines don't need to be cleaned as often. As a result, companies save both time and money, which is why they prefer these two colours.
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Safety Checks Made Easy!
A Simple Way to Get Certified!
The plastic formulas for black and white colours are usually pre-approved by safety agencies. If a company decides to use a new colour, they have to go through the entire testing and certification process from scratch. This causes production delays. With black and white, there's no such issue. Production is faster, and the chargers can be made at a lower cost.
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What's the Problem with Colourful Chargers?
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