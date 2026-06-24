5 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

What's the Problem with Colourful Chargers?

You don't really need a charger that matches your phone's colour. A black or white charger goes with any phone. If your charger stops working, buying a new one is super easy without worrying about a colour mismatch. So, the choice of these two colours is not random at all. It's a smart decision based on heat management, low cost, safety, quick approvals, and user convenience. That's why your charger stays simple, no matter how fancy your phone is.