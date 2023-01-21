Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WFI rejects allegations against its chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over his "dictatorship" and alleged that he has sexually assaulted women wrestlers. However, the WFI on Saturday rejected such allegations against him.

    Image credit: PTI

    The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has disclaimed all the allegations, including sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The sport's governing body stated that "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement" within the sports body.

    "An elected body manages the WFI as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by anyone individually, including the president," the WFI remarked in its reaction to the sports ministry.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI - Wrestlers call off protest as Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh urges to step down

    Image credit: PTI

    "The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president, has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind. The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sports nationally and internationally. For this ministry's record, it is impossible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," added WFI.

    Image credit: PTI

    The WFI mailed its reply on Friday evening after being questioned by the sports ministry to react to the allegations within 72 hours. The allegations were made by prominent Indian Olympic medal-winning wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

    (With inputs from PTI)

