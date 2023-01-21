WFI rejects allegations against its chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Indian wrestlers protested against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over his "dictatorship" and alleged that he has sexually assaulted women wrestlers. However, the WFI on Saturday rejected such allegations against him.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has disclaimed all the allegations, including sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The sport's governing body stated that "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement" within the sports body.

"An elected body manages the WFI as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by anyone individually, including the president," the WFI remarked in its reaction to the sports ministry.

