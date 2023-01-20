Wrestlers vs WFI: Here is why the deadlock persists

Wrestlers vs WFI: As the Indian wrestlers' protest continued in Delhi for the third straight day against WFI and its president, sources have indicated that the grapplers' demands have risen beyond control.

Friday was the third day of the ongoing protest between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), where the grapplers have accused WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of his "dictatorship" and exploiting female wrestlers sexually. Late Thursday night, the top wrestlers met with Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur, presenting their demands. However, it remained inconclusive despite the meeting lasting for over four hours. Babita Phogat, Bajrang Poonia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat happened to be a part of the conference. While Thakur asked the wrestlers if they had rough experiences with the WFI President, he also told them to speak openly to Sports Ministry Secretary Sujatha Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the representatives of the wrestlers put forward the notion of Brij being fired, which Thakur agreed to, while the Sports Minister also assured of setting up a committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against the female wrestlers and that only the wrestlers named by the protesting grapplers would be involved.

