What's on Cristiano Ronaldo's mind ahead of meeting with Erik ten Hag at Man United?

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester to discuss his future with United boss Erik ten Hag. However, what's going on in his mind?

Image credit: Getty

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is finally back in Manchester, as he landed in the city on Monday afternoon. He missed out on Manchester United's pre-season tour of Australia, with no clarity on if he would be playing the remaining two games. He is expected to meet new club head coach Erik ten Hag to decide his future. He reportedly informed the club a few weeks back of his desire and intention to leave Old Trafford due to the lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football this season. At the same time, he was purportedly unimpressed with United's transfer plans and activities. However, what could be going on in his mind ahead of his meeting with the boss?

Renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has clarified that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is trying hard to draw the interest of any big European club, with some of the top clubs having rejected. At the same time, he has been linked to a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, which is ironic, considering that he played for its crosstown rival Real Madrid. ALSO READ: Ronaldo heads back to Manchester for talks with Erik ten Hag over his future - Report

Romano wrote in his column for Caughtoffside, "As reported last night, Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United. Not much has changed – he still wants to leave, and his agent Jorge Mendes is still working to find a solution, but Erik ten Hag wants to keep him. For the moment, I don't think United even have an asking price in their minds with Ronaldo. They are focused on planning with him because Erik ten Hag is convinced he would be fundamental to the project."

