Kerala: Youth arrested for assaulting father, neighbours amid family dispute in Kollam

Kollam: A youth was arrested for beating and attacking his father and neighbor in Kollam. The accused was identified as Jishnu. The incident related to the case took place on April 18.

Jishnu beat his father Radhakrishnan with a hammer during a family dispute. A neighbor, Udayan, who came to stop the attack was also hit by a hammer. The accused also beat the neighbor's mother, Sarasu, with a helmet when she tried to stop him.

The complaint also alleged that Jishnu's mother assaulted Sarasu during the attack. When authorities attempted to arrest Jishnu based on received information, an attack on the police ensued. Jishnu managed to evade capture at the scene but was apprehended by law enforcement officials recently. He now faces charges of attempted murder, and legal proceedings have commenced with his remand. Additionally, Jishnu's mother, Vijayamma, has also been accused in the case.



Latest Videos