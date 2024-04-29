Lifestyle

7 countries where NO Indians live

Indian communities exist in practically every corner of the world, yet there are seven places where the Indian diaspora is missing.

Antarctica

Antarctica is now a research facility with no permanent occupants.

Christmas Island

This is a small Australian foreign territory in the Indian Ocean whose major population is of Chinese and European descent. 

Bouvet Island

This is an isolated volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean. Nobody lives there, and it is seldom visited during Norwegian polar excursions.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a small Pacific Ocean country known for its beautiful beaches and scenery. It has a modest population but no Indians. 

Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a breathtaking nation endowed with natural beauty. It has a small Indian community, largely there for employment. 

San Marino

This picturesque nation, bordered by Italy, has no known Indian inhabitants. However, it is a famous tourist destination, so you may see Indian people. 

Vatican City

It is the world's smallest country and has no known Indian people. Individuals who intend to relocate to the Vatican must obtain clearance from the Pope. 

