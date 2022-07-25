Ronaldo heads back to Manchester for talks with Erik ten Hag over his future: Report

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly travelling back to Manchester for showdown talks about his future with the club; is expected to have face-to-face dialogue with manager Erik Ten Hag in the coming days.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In what is expected to be a hectic week at Old Trafford, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly travelling back to Manchester for showdown talks about his future at United. The 37-year-old had earlier this month made his desire to leave the club this summer and play Champions League football, which led to trusted agent Jorge Mendes desperately scrambling around the transfer market in search of a suitable next destination. Also read: Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave; but under one condition

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, "The 37-year-old is expected in Manchester on Monday and will hold discussion with United, having informed them of his wish to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives."

Image Credit: Manchester United Twitter

"It is unclear at this stage if he will train with United on Tuesday, but he is expected to have face-to-face dialogue with Ten Hag in the coming days. His return is believed to be viewed by the Old Trafford as a positive sign. Sources around the matter suggest it is increasingly likely that Ronaldo remains at United, but there is still a lack of clarity about the situation," Ornstein added.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

All eyes will be on the AON Training Complex in Carrington tomorrow to see if Ronaldo participates in training as Manchester United players were granted the day off today. The club has so far refused the Portugal talisman's wish to quit the team, and in any case, no clubs have contacted United about a potential trade. Also read: #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to reports, the striker was rejected by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli, PSG, Chelsea, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. Ronaldo requested a leave of absence from the team's southern hemisphere tour due to "family reasons".

Image Credit: Getty Images