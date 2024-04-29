Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767 April 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Results will be declared at 3 pm today.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767 April 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-766 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-767 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi anr

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi

    Kerala: Court approves confiscation of defendant's assets in Highrich Money Chain scam worth Rs 200 crore anr

    Kerala: Court approves confiscation of defendant's assets in Highrich Money Chain scam worth Rs 200 crore

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts on April 29 and April 30; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts in next two days; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today April 28; Check anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today; Check

    Recent Stories

    7 countries where NO Indians live RBA

    7 countries where NO Indians live

    Salman Khurshid 'exposes' Congress' Muslim appeasement politics; viral video sparks backlash (WATCH) SNT

    Salman Khurshid 'exposes' Congress' Muslim appeasement politics; viral video sparks backlash (WATCH)

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi anr

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi

    Tihar Jail denies Sunita Kejriwal visit to Arvind Kejriwal; AAP cites jail's prior engagements AJR

    Tihar Jail denies Sunita Kejriwal visit to Arvind Kejriwal; AAP cites jail's prior engagements

    Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey commits suicide in Bihar RBA

    Who was Amrita Pandey, Bhojpuri Actress commits suicide in Bihar? Read her last WhatsApp status

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon