    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi

    A fisherman identified as John from Puthukurichy lost his life after his fishing vessel capsized in Muthalapozhi harbour. His body was found hours after the mishap around 3.30 am on Monday (April 29).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, the body of a fisherman who had gone missing following the capsizing of his fishing vessel in Muthalapozhi was discovered. The deceased, identified as John from Puthukurichy, was reported missing around 3:30 am. The tragic incident occurred when the fishing boat capsized due to a strong current in the estuary. Fortunately, five other individuals onboard were able to swim to safety.

    The Muthalapozhi estuary has become a focal point of concern following a string of boat accidents reported in the channel. Some of these incidents have resulted in the tragic loss of lives among fishermen in the coastal villages near the state capital.

    Sand from the lagoon and the sea is building up on top of the rocks, causing the waves to get stronger and endangering motorised fishing boats. Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited is responsible for dredging the harbour to provide the navigation channel with the required depth for vessels to pass.
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
