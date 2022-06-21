Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert Lewandowski's determinedness to leave Bayern Munich surprises Ivica Olic

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski is determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer. However, Ivica Olic has been left surprised by the attitude of the Polish striker.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has sensationally asked for a move away from German champion Bayern Munich. Despite having gained tremendous success with the Bavarians to date, his decision to seek a move away from the club has raised quite a few eyebrows, starting from the fans to pundits and also a few former Bayern stars. While he is tempted to move to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Catalan is struggling to come up with an ideal offer for him owing to its financial struggles. At the same time, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly entered the race to sign him. In the meantime, former Bayern legendary striker Ivica Olic has expressed his astonishment at the Pole wanting out of the Bavarians.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Speaking to Stats Perform, Olic framed, "Lewandowski has played at a high level for years, has been one of Bayern Munich's main brands for years and has raised the bar with his goals over several seasons. It's about a striker I hoped would stay longer, and it surprised me how it turned out and that he wants to leave."

    ALSO READ: Bayern Munich exit is the 'best solution'; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Just as I was a bit surprised at the moment, I think the people at the club were just as surprised. Because there isn't a player like Lewa that you could get for a normal price, it's not easy to get a real striker these days. There aren't many at the top level like Lewa or anything like that," added Olic.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "So, I think it's the main concern for Bayern right now, and I'm sure that if there is a transfer, they will do everything they can to find an adequate replacement for Lewa. [Erling] Haaland, who was in Dortmund, was often associated with Bayern, but he has now gone to England," Olic continued.

    ALSO READ: Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski's next club if his Barcelona move fails?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With Sadio Mane arriving as a possible replacement for Lewandowski at Bayern, Olic communicated, "I don't know who else is there. Mane has been mentioned a lot, but for me, he's not a classic number nine or a classic striker. But, he's certainly one of the more attractive players."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank pay-per-view PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match-ayh

    WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    football on this day Was Ronaldinho goal against England in 2002 World Cup a fluke? 20 years on debate continues snt

    Was Ronaldinho's goal against England in 2002 World Cup a fluke? 20 years on, debate continues

    International Yoga Day 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here is how Indian sportspersons celebrated-ayh

    International Yoga Day 2022: Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here's how Indian sportspersons celebrated

    tennis Watch Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022 snt

    Nadal, Djokovic fire trademark shots as both legends gear up for Wimbledon 2022

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Washington Wizards and New York Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Wizards and Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner

    Recent Stories

    Agnipath scheme: Govt says recruitment process will remain unchanged - adt

    Agnipath scheme: Govt says recruitment process will remain unchanged

    Apple workers vote to unionise at Maryland store a first in US gcw

    Apple workers vote to unionise at Maryland store, a first in US

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan honeymoon pictures are everything adorable and romantic drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon pictures are everything adorable and romantic

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy snt

    Ukraine War: Hollywood star Ben Stiller brutally trolled for meeting Zelenskyy

    Yashwant Sinha named as Opposition s joint candidate for Presidential election gcw

    Yashwant Sinha named Opposition's joint candidate for President

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon