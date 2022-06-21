Robert Lewandowski's determinedness to leave Bayern Munich surprises Ivica Olic

Robert Lewandowski is determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer. However, Ivica Olic has been left surprised by the attitude of the Polish striker.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has sensationally asked for a move away from German champion Bayern Munich. Despite having gained tremendous success with the Bavarians to date, his decision to seek a move away from the club has raised quite a few eyebrows, starting from the fans to pundits and also a few former Bayern stars. While he is tempted to move to Spanish giants Barcelona, the Catalan is struggling to come up with an ideal offer for him owing to its financial struggles. At the same time, French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has reportedly entered the race to sign him. In the meantime, former Bayern legendary striker Ivica Olic has expressed his astonishment at the Pole wanting out of the Bavarians.

Speaking to Stats Perform, Olic framed, "Lewandowski has played at a high level for years, has been one of Bayern Munich's main brands for years and has raised the bar with his goals over several seasons. It's about a striker I hoped would stay longer, and it surprised me how it turned out and that he wants to leave." ALSO READ: Bayern Munich exit is the 'best solution'; Robert Lewandowski firm on his stance

"Just as I was a bit surprised at the moment, I think the people at the club were just as surprised. Because there isn't a player like Lewa that you could get for a normal price, it's not easy to get a real striker these days. There aren't many at the top level like Lewa or anything like that," added Olic.

"So, I think it's the main concern for Bayern right now, and I'm sure that if there is a transfer, they will do everything they can to find an adequate replacement for Lewa. [Erling] Haaland, who was in Dortmund, was often associated with Bayern, but he has now gone to England," Olic continued. ALSO READ: Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski's next club if his Barcelona move fails?

