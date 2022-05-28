UEFA to not draw teams from Belarus and Ukraine together after Russian invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been strongly condemned worldwide, while Belarus has aided the former in doing so. Now, UEFA will not draw Belarus and Ukraine together.

It has been a shameful act from Russia that has invaded and attacked its neighbouring country Ukraine in an unprovocative manner. As a result, several global sanctions were imposed on Russia, including the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). On the other hand, Russia was aided by its neighbouring country Belarus. While UEFA has banned Russia, Belarus has not been sanctioned. Meanwhile, as Ukraine and Belarus are open to participating in UEFA competitions, the European governing body has decided not to draw the two countries together, judging by the hostility between the two nations, which could be reflected on the pitch.

While UEFA has mentioned that Belarus will not be hosting any matches, for now, fans of the Belarusian teams will not be allowed to attend the games. "The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary," UEFA's statement read.

