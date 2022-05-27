Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta's constant comments?

Lionel Messi has completed a season after moving to PSG from Barcelona. However, he is irritated with Barcelona president Joan Laporta's constant comments about him since leaving.

Since last season, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), having moved from his boyhood club Barcelona. His move drew severe eyeballs and media attention as he ended his 15-year stint with the Catalans, where he won it all. Also, his move to PSG was subject to controversy, judging by La Liga's new financial rules for the clubs, along with Barcelona's debts, while he had reportedly agreed to take a pay cut to sign a new contract. It was also emotional for the club president Joan Laporta, who claims that he did everything in his power to make Messi stay.

Ever since Messi left for PSG, Laporta has repeatedly commented on how Barcelona misses him and how the club and he would like him to return at some time. However, the Argentine has got irritated with Barca's president's constant comments. Laporta's recent remarks on PSG making its players 'slaves to money' following Kylian Mbappe signing a new deal with the club have not been appreciated by Messi. ALSO READ: When Man City players were convinced Ronaldo and Messi would move to Etihad

Laporta also stated that he would like to have Messi back if he could cancel his PSG contract for the same reason above. Meanwhile, as per Cadena SER, Messi has urged the Barcelona president to not comment about him any further. Also, Messi's father cum agent Jorge has asked Laporta to move on from Messi, but Laporta is unwilling to listen to either.