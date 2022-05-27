Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta's constant comments?

    First Published May 27, 2022, 7:54 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has completed a season after moving to PSG from Barcelona. However, he is irritated with Barcelona president Joan Laporta's constant comments about him since leaving.

    Since last season, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), having moved from his boyhood club Barcelona. His move drew severe eyeballs and media attention as he ended his 15-year stint with the Catalans, where he won it all. Also, his move to PSG was subject to controversy, judging by La Liga's new financial rules for the clubs, along with Barcelona's debts, while he had reportedly agreed to take a pay cut to sign a new contract. It was also emotional for the club president Joan Laporta, who claims that he did everything in his power to make Messi stay.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ever since Messi left for PSG, Laporta has repeatedly commented on how Barcelona misses him and how the club and he would like him to return at some time. However, the Argentine has got irritated with Barca's president's constant comments. Laporta's recent remarks on PSG making its players 'slaves to money' following Kylian Mbappe signing a new deal with the club have not been appreciated by Messi.

    ALSO READ: When Man City players were convinced Ronaldo and Messi would move to Etihad

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Laporta also stated that he would like to have Messi back if he could cancel his PSG contract for the same reason above. Meanwhile, as per Cadena SER, Messi has urged the Barcelona president to not comment about him any further. Also, Messi's father cum agent Jorge has asked Laporta to move on from Messi, but Laporta is unwilling to listen to either.

    Although Laporta has not said anything against Messi, the latter's entire family is unhappy with his constant ramblings. The Argentine had penned a two-year contract with PSG and intends on fulfilling it by staying for the upcoming season, while he also has the option of extending it to a year. Also, Laporta has insisted that he would try to bring Neymar back to Barcelona along with Messi someday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Forgot what Aston Villa did ask Liverpool fans after Klopp, Gerrard spotted together champions league snt

    Forgot what Aston Villa did? ask Liverpool fans after Klopp, Gerrard spotted together

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2) Indian Premier League RR vs RCB Rajasthan-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction Tips Probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    tennis French Open 2022: Nadal soaks in Court Suzanne Lenglen's vibe ahead of 3rd round snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal soaks in Court Suzanne Lenglen's vibe ahead of 3rd round

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant name could be etched in history of cricket; here is how-ayh

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant's name could be etched in history of cricket; here's how

    football Real Madrid fans welcome Karim Benzema 'home' for Champions League final against Liverpool snt

    Real Madrid fans welcome Benzema 'home' for Champions League final against Liverpool

    Recent Stories

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan drb

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    5 reasons why you should watch Malayalam film Aavasavyuham drb

    5 reasons why you should watch Malayalam film 'Aavasavyuham'

    Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    'Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats' - Dinesh Karthik

    football When Man City players were convinced Ronaldo and Messi would move to Etihad snt

    When Man City players were convinced Ronaldo and Messi would move to Etihad

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon