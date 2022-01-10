Novak Djokovic wins Australia visa case: Of fans, family, justice, love for tennis and hope

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday (January 10) after winning a court challenge to revive his bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam men's title at the Australian Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic may have won 20 Grand Slam men's titles, but Monday's court victory that saw the Australian government overturn the cancellation of his visa will perhaps be one the greatest wins for the World No.1.

Although Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could still ruin Djokovic's bid to defend the Australian Open title, the court ruling in favour of the tennis sensation has sparked celebrations among fans, the tennis fraternity lauding 'justice', and his family hopeful to see their Nole in action at the Rod Laver Arena from January 17.

Despite having a medical exemption from Tennis Australia, the Australian government had cancelled the 34-year-old's visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late on Wednesday to play in the Australian Open 2022. This led to a massive public backlash and Djokovic being forced to stay at a notorious immigration detention facility pending deportation.

The bone of contention being - Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccination status. While Tennis Australia's exemption requirements include a PCR test proving a COVID-19 infection within 6-months, the Australian immigration mandates a double vaccination or medical proof that you cannot be vaccinated. In Djokovic's case, his lawyers argued that World No.1 was COVID-19 positive in December, providing him with a medical exemption.

The high-profile case also drew focus on the infamous Park Hotel, where detainees have in the past complained of mouldy and maggot-ridden food. 'Hotel Hell' gained disgrace for operating as a holding facility for refugees imprisoned on Manus Island and Nauru, seeking medical care under the now-defunct Medevac laws.

Following Monday's court victory, fans of Novak Djokovic thronged the streets of Melbourne in support of the tennis star, waved Serbia's flag, held a photo of their hero and danced to the tune of an accordion.

In a message posted on Twitter, Novak Djokovic thanked all those people who stood with him through these challenging times and encouraged him to stay strong. The World No.1 also expressed hope over participating in the Australian Open 2022, adding that he is grateful to Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly for overturning his visa cancellation.

Image Credit: Novak Djokovic's Twitter handle

"Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of amazing fans," Djokovic stated as he returned to the tennis court despite it being well past midnight in Australia.

The visa row proved to be challenging not just for Novak Djokovic but his family also. From calling out Park Hotel's 'inhumane' conditions to constantly urging fans of the Serb to support their hero, Djokovic's father, mother and brother would today be relieved that the 'harassment' is finally over.

While addressing the media in Serbia, Djokovic's father Srdan thanked the people for supporting Nole and added, "At the end he won, justice has won and the rule of law has won." However, Srdan expressed displeasure that Novak Djokovic had his "human rights taken away", adding that the tennis star was not allowed to have contact with friends, his team or his lawyers.

Djokovic's mother, Dijana, stated, "This is the biggest win in his career; it is bigger than any Grand Slam. He has done nothing wrong; he hasn't broken any of their laws. He has been subject to harassment. He fought against the system and the government because he had the right to be there. Never before have we faced a situation like this."

Djordje Djokovic says his brother went to Australia to compete and win the Grand Slam and break the record he has been chasing for so many years. Djordje called his brother "a sportsman above all" and added that he was "supporting the freedom of choice" - probably a reference to Djokovic's choice not to be vaccinated.

Despite the visa and detention saga, the family collectively said that they have 'nothing but love' for Australia. "Novak loves Australia; he's won it so many times, we will keep on coming back," the family concluded.

Novak Djokovic's court victory was also lauded by tennis legends, including Rafael Nadal, who said that 'justice has spoken' and it is the faired thing for the World No.1 to play in the Australian Open. Meanwhile, former Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman took to Twitter to say, "Novak vs the World. We've seen this before. This is different. If he ends up defending the title and getting to 21 Grand Slams, it will be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told."

Among other tennis stars were American World No. 24 John Isner, who said that "the only thing left to do for Novak Djokovic is to win the trophy again and leave town never to return, a la CM Punk." Spanish player Feliciano Lopez too, voiced his views post the court victory saying, "Judge Kelly solving the mess-disaster-absurdity that other parties involved have created. Tennis wins."

