Novak Djokovic's deportation order overturned by court; Australian Open 2022 participation likely

Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled after failing to prove his vaccine exemption. The Australian court has overturned the deportation order. He is likely to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia has been in the headlines of late. His visa was cancelled upon arrival in Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open 2022. It was alleged that he failed to prove his COVID vaccine exemption. On Monday, the court hearing was done where Judge Anthony Kelly overturned his deportation order, making him eligible to play the Grand Slam, while his participation confirmation is still awaited.

Speaking during the hearing, Judge Kelly read out a minute, declaring to the Australian government and Djokovic that the decision to cancel the visa had been overturned. Also, the government was asked to pay the costs and release the Serbian from the detention centre within 30 minutes, besides returning him his passport and personal effects. ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim