    Madrid Open 2022: Advantage Nadal or Alcaraz? The Spanish stars reveal who has an edge

    First Published May 6, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will meet on Friday in the Madrid Open 2022 quarter-finals in a clash of generations that Spanish fans had been craving to see up close.

    In what is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter between tennis great Rafael Nadal and young sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the two Spanish stars will face each other on Friday in the Madrid Open 2022 quarter-finals.

    Also read: Madrid Open 2022: Spirit of Real Madrid inspired fan Rafael Nadal to fightback

    The 21-time Grand Slam winner survived a scare from David Goffin in the third round, but eventually, Nadal saved four match points against the Belgian en route to a gripping 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9) victory in the Spanish capital.

    Meanwhile, seventh seed Alcaraz celebrated his 19th birthday with a battling 6-4, 6-7(4/7), 6-3 victory over British world number 11 Cameron Norrie.

    Talking about the highly-anticipated clash, Nadal downplayed his chances against the youngster, who is touted in Spain as the 35-year-old's successor.

    “I think that today, he is better than me and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum,” Nadal said. “I think I am a very realistic person, and that doesn’t take me to not believe that I can win or that I can do it, but today I think that Alcaraz is in a better physical state of mind, is more fit. I came here without playing. He’s younger, so he has that extra energy.”

    “I’m clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow’s match. But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive," the 21-time Grand Slam winner added.

    Alcaraz couldn't disagree more about who will be the favourite on Friday. “He’s one of the best players of the world, and I would say the best player in the world on clay. I always say he has a thousand lives. He survives in every match, in every tough match for him," the teenager said.

    "I dream of being the best, and I fight for it. And to be the best, you have to beat the best. I believe that I am ready for this challenge," the teenager added.

    "Even though he says that I’m the favourite, that he’s not fit enough, that he comes from an injury, you always have to think of Rafa as the favourite because he has already won here five times and all of the things he has achieved on clay," Alcaraz added.

    “At the end of the day, I’m the new boy, the newcomer, the one that should not have any pressure when playing against one of the best players of history. I think if I have a really good game then I have chances to win.” Alcaraz concluded.

    The Spanish ace is 2-0 against Alcaraz, having defeated the teen phenom in Madrid last year and at Indian Wells in March. The Spanish stars have three titles each this season, the most along with Andrey Rublev.

