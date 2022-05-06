Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrid Open 2022: Spirit of Real Madrid inspired fan Rafael Nadal to fightback

    First Published May 6, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    On Wednesday, Real Madrid scored in extra time to stun City 3-1 to set up a Champions League final with Liverpool on May 28 in Stade de France, Paris.

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, who survived a scare from David Goffin in the third round of the Madrid Open on Thursday, said he drew inspiration from Real Madrid's Champions League heroic comeback against Manchester City less than 24 hours ago.

    Also read: Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare

    The five-time champion at Madrid saved four match points against the Belgian en route to a gripping 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9) victory in the Spanish capital.

    Following this close match, Nadal, who was contesting in just his second match after a six-week break due to a rib injury, said, "Yesterday has been an unforgettable night. The spirit that the Real Madrid team have is just incredible, and for me today in some way has been an inspiration."

    Also read: 'Karim Ballon d'Or': Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior rechristens Benzema after Champions League thriller

    The 35-year-old will now face fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz in what is expected to be a high-octane quarter-final. Seventh seed Alcaraz celebrated his 19th birthday with a battling 6-4, 6-7(4/7), 6-3 victory over British world number 11 Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard believes he will have it all to do against Nadal, saying the 21-time Grand Slam winner "has a thousand lives".

    "I dream of being the best, and I fight for it. And to be the best, you have to beat the best. I believe that I am ready for this challenge," the teenager added.

    The Spanish ace is 2-0 against Alcaraz, having defeated the teen phenom in Madrid last year and at Indian Wells in March. "I think that today, he is better than me, and he has a good dynamic, a good momentum," Nadal said of Alcaraz, who is riding a seven-match winning streak that includes a title run in Barcelona.

    "I'm clear who, from the beginning, has some kind of advantage in tomorrow's match. But in that regard, I will try to do as much as possible to be competitive," Nadal concluded.

