Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers
Liverpool is perfectly in the race to win the EPL 2021-22. While club manager Jurgen Klopp has extended his stay until 2026, he feels that the club is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers.
English giants Liverpool is enjoying the time of its life, having nearly won it all in the past three seasons. In 2021-22, it has won a title, while it is in contention to win three more titles. Meanwhile, club head coach Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract at Anfield until 2026, while he feels that Liverpool is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers.
This season, Liverpool already has the EFL Cup in its kitty. In the race to win the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), it is placed second behind the leader and defending champion Manchester City. Besides, it is also in contention to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).
Speaking about his contract extension, Klopp said, "I really think it's a good place to be or a good place to join, if not the perfect place. The world is in a difficult situation; it's not only coronavirus, but it's also Ukraine, it's so many things, and then on a less important level, big clubs have problems here and there with money and these kind of things."
"I've already been here for a while, and this isn't a contract where you have a look and go: 'This is really nice. Let's stay here forever because the people like us.' Internally with the coaching staff, it's really like this. It's no threat. It is only the start. That's the plan that we go for it. There are no guarantees in our sport, so we have to enjoy the journey," concluded Klopp.