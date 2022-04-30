Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers

Liverpool is perfectly in the race to win the EPL 2021-22. While club manager Jurgen Klopp has extended his stay until 2026, he feels that the club is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers.

English giants Liverpool is enjoying the time of its life, having nearly won it all in the past three seasons. In 2021-22, it has won a title, while it is in contention to win three more titles. Meanwhile, club head coach Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract at Anfield until 2026, while he feels that Liverpool is the 'perfect place' for footballers to shape their careers.

Speaking about his contract extension, Klopp said, "I really think it's a good place to be or a good place to join, if not the perfect place. The world is in a difficult situation; it's not only coronavirus, but it's also Ukraine, it's so many things, and then on a less important level, big clubs have problems here and there with money and these kind of things."

