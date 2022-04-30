EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 35 preview and predictions: Tottenham-Leicester, West Ham-Arsenal to headline

Gameweek 35 of the 2021-22 EPL takes place this weekend. With a couple of top matches scheduled, here are the preview and predictions for the games.

Image credit: Getty

The title and European spots race are still on, as Gameweek 35 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 takes place this weekend. A couple of top matches are scheduled, which could dictate the race for Europe. In the same light, we preview the top matches and predict the winners.

Image credit: Getty

Liverpool prepared to rout Newcastle United

Second-placed Liverpool is determined to fight for the title until the end. On Saturday, it travels to take on ninth-placed Newcastle. Judging by the current form, it will be an uphill task for Magpies. Meanwhile, a win could take The Reds to the top, while a loss will not affect its current ranking.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-1 ALSO READ: 'Dreams come true': Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Man United debut; family moved

Image credit: Getty

Manchester City looks to hammer Leeds United

Table-topper defending champion Manchester City will also be determined to rout 16th-placed Leeds to stay in the title race. Also, as per the current form, it should be a cakewalk for the Cityzens, away from home on Saturday. While a win keeps it at the top, a defeat could push it to second place.

Prediction: City wins 4-0

Image credit: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur aims to brush aside Leicester City

Fifth-placed Tottenham will be determined to win this tie against tenth-placed Leicester at home on Sunday. While Spurs fight for top-four, the Foxes are effectively out of European contention. A win for Tottenham could push it to fourth, while a defeat is unlikely to affect its positioning.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-0 ALSO READ: Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

Image credit: Getty

Will Chelsea drub Everton?

Third-placed Chelsea is barely in the title contention. However, it has to go past a relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday to stay alive. Given the current form, it looks like mission impossible for the Toffees. Meanwhile, the result is unlikely to affect The Blues' positioning, but a defeat will likely rule them out of the title race.

Prediction: Chelsea edges past 1-0

Image credit: Getty

Can Arsenal topple West Ham United in the London Derby?

In another London Derby, fourth-placed Arsenal will face off against seventh-placed West Ham United on Sunday. The match will be intense, and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. Nevertheless, it will be vital for the European spot. A win for the Gunners keeps it at fourth, while a loss could push it down to fifth. As for the Hammers, a win could take it to sixth, while a defeat might drop it to eighth.

Prediction: Arsenal gets past 2-1 ALSO READ: Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

Image credit: Getty