Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 35 preview and predictions: Tottenham-Leicester, West Ham-Arsenal to headline

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Gameweek 35 of the 2021-22 EPL takes place this weekend. With a couple of top matches scheduled, here are the preview and predictions for the games.

    Image credit: Getty

    The title and European spots race are still on, as Gameweek 35 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 takes place this weekend. A couple of top matches are scheduled, which could dictate the race for Europe. In the same light, we preview the top matches and predict the winners.

    Image credit: Getty

    Liverpool prepared to rout Newcastle United
    Second-placed Liverpool is determined to fight for the title until the end. On Saturday, it travels to take on ninth-placed Newcastle. Judging by the current form, it will be an uphill task for Magpies. Meanwhile, a win could take The Reds to the top, while a loss will not affect its current ranking.
    Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-1

    ALSO READ: 'Dreams come true': Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Man United debut; family moved

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester City looks to hammer Leeds United
    Table-topper defending champion Manchester City will also be determined to rout 16th-placed Leeds to stay in the title race. Also, as per the current form, it should be a cakewalk for the Cityzens, away from home on Saturday. While a win keeps it at the top, a defeat could push it to second place.
    Prediction: City wins 4-0

    Image credit: Getty

    Tottenham Hotspur aims to brush aside Leicester City
    Fifth-placed Tottenham will be determined to win this tie against tenth-placed Leicester at home on Sunday. While Spurs fight for top-four, the Foxes are effectively out of European contention. A win for Tottenham could push it to fourth, while a defeat is unlikely to affect its positioning.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-0

    ALSO READ: Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

    Image credit: Getty

    Will Chelsea drub Everton?
    Third-placed Chelsea is barely in the title contention. However, it has to go past a relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday to stay alive. Given the current form, it looks like mission impossible for the Toffees. Meanwhile, the result is unlikely to affect The Blues' positioning, but a defeat will likely rule them out of the title race.
    Prediction: Chelsea edges past 1-0

    Image credit: Getty

    Can Arsenal topple West Ham United in the London Derby?
    In another London Derby, fourth-placed Arsenal will face off against seventh-placed West Ham United on Sunday. The match will be intense, and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. Nevertheless, it will be vital for the European spot. A win for the Gunners keeps it at fourth, while a loss could push it down to fifth. As for the Hammers, a win could take it to sixth, while a defeat might drop it to eighth.
    Prediction: Arsenal gets past 2-1

    ALSO READ: Liverpool fans cheer for Salah after forward bags FWA Footballer of the Year

    Image credit: Getty

    Manchester United thinks of making it easy against Brentford
    Sixth-placed United is more-or-less out of the top-four race. It will be up against 12th-placed Brentford on Monday as it fights for the fifth spot. Least to say, the Red Devils should have this easy. However, the United's dreadful form makes it difficult to predict. A win for the Devils keeps them at sixth, while a defeat might drop them to seventh.
    Prediction: Either teams win 2-1 or settle for a 1-1 draw

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RR vs MI Hottest Fantasy XI picks preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs MI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs RCB gujarat-bangalore Fantasy XI picks preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: Bowlers shine in LSG's 20-run win over PBKS; Twitter applauds Mohsin Khan snt

    IPL 2022: Bowlers shine in LSG's 20-run win over PBKS; Twitter applauds Mohsin Khan

    tennis 6-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy snt

    6-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

    Recent Stories

    Ghost Of Kyiv identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets gcw

    'Ghost Of Kyiv' identity revealed as he dies in battle after shooting down 40 Russian jets

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires gcw

    General Manoj Pande becomes new Army Chief as General MM Naravane retires

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat drb

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat

    Solar Eclipse 2022 Will it be visible in India Know timings other details of Surya Grahan gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: Will it be visible in India? Know timings, other details of Surya Grahan

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as The Hitman turns 35

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon