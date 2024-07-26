Entertainment

Deadpool & Wolverine: 7 OTT platforms to watch Marvel movies

You may view the Deadpool and Wolverine films independently on several OTT sites accessible in India.

Disney+ Hotstar

This platform offers a variety of Marvel movies, including Deadpool and Wolverine standalone films.

Amazon Prime Video

Often hosts Marvel movies, including those featuring Wolverine.

Netflix

Occasionally Marvel movies available, though availability can vary.

YouTube Movies

Offers rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.

Google Play Movies & TV

Similar to YouTube, it offers rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.

iTunes Store

Another option for rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.

JioCinema

Offers a selection of movies, including some from Marvel Studios.

