Deadpool & Wolverine: 7 OTT platforms to watch Marvel movies

Entertainment
You may view the Deadpool and Wolverine films independently on several OTT sites accessible in India.
This platform offers a variety of Marvel movies, including Deadpool and Wolverine standalone films.
Often hosts Marvel movies, including those featuring Wolverine.
Occasionally Marvel movies available, though availability can vary.
Offers rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.
Similar to YouTube, it offers rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.
Another option for rentals and purchases of Marvel movies.
Offers a selection of movies, including some from Marvel Studios.