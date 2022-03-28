Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Manchester United willing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham for £100 million?

    Harry Kane seems to be unsettled at Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Manchester United might be looking to bring him to Old Trafford for £100 million.

    English striker Harry Kane has played for Tottenham Hotspur for nearly a decade. However, he has failed to win any titles at the club to date. With the club continuing to struggle, Kane might be contemplating moving to a different club this summer. In the meantime, record 20-time former English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester United is reportedly eyeing him.

    United currently has a lot of big names in its forward line-up, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (presently suspended). However, only one of them is likely to stick around for the 2022-23 season when a new full-time head coach arrives at the club. While it was pursuing Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, cross-town rival Manchester City has nearly sealed the deal.

    Meanwhile, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reports that Daniel Devy (Tottenham CEO) will sell Kane, despite two years of his contract remaining, while United has been enquiring about him since last summer. While former United Director of Operations Ed Woodward had keenly observed Kane's situation, the signing of Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford this season led to budget constraints, as the move was pushed back to 2022-23.

    Also, Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes is already looking for a suitable replacement for Kane at Tottenham. Although the Englishman would cost high for United, it is unlikely to be around £150 million, as Levy had told City the last time. Nevertheless, Whitwell asserts that it will likely be around £100 million.

    If City indeed seals Haaland, United will quickly go for Kane, while the latter would also be cheaper compared to the former. On the other hand, club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly willing to stay at Old Trafford next season, even if it fails to seal a UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth, while he might be looking to team up with Kane.

    Although United look desperate to sign Kane next season, failure to book a UCL berth might play a spoilsport. Furthermore, if Tottenham seals the berth, he might look to extend his stay in London.

