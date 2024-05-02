Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix

    Setting an alarm on your phone for the morning only to find it didn’t ring? Several iPhone users report experiencing this issue. Apple has acknowledged the problem and is actively working on a solution to ensure alarms sound properly for all devices

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    Apple is facing a new alarm issue with iPhones, and the firm has received several complaints in recent days. These iPhone users have struggled to get up on time and have arrived late to work, which is a valid reason to inform your supervisor, but he is unlikely to accept it.

    iPhones are known to have issues, but this is the first time we've seen so many complaints about their iPhone alarms not going off, indicating that the problem is with the iPhone's Clock app. The impacted consumers have reported that their iPhone alarm went silent or did not activate for the duration of the period they had set it.

    While Apple has acknowledged the issue, it has yet to elucidate its root cause or provide guidance on how users can prevent oversleeping. The extent of the problem and whether it affects specific iPhone models remain unclear.

    Reddit's social boards are flooded with complaints about the iPhone alarm, indicating that this is not a unique incident. Apple admitting to the problem is a positive sign, since customers may expect a rapid repair, potentially with an out-of-the-box iOS update that includes the solution to your iPhone alarm working again.

    However, the corporation has not said what the exact cause of the alarm's failure may be. Some inquisitive minds have suggested that the attention awareness function on iPhones is to blame for your alarm not going off this morning.

    This feature basically considers when the iPhone is being used with parameters like if the volume is kept low, or the screen brightness is not dimmed. iPhone users have this function activated by default, but they may turn it off. The alarm issue is most likely related to this function, and the fault may affect the iPhone Clock app.

    Apple is also working on providing you more control over your iPhone while it goes in for repair. The iOS 17.5 beta version includes a new feature called repair state, which keeps Find My iPhone turned on even after you've sent it in for repair.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 2:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon gcw

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon

    Google layoff: Sundar Pichai's firm cuts job globally, moves role to India and Mexico, says report gcw

    Google layoff: Sundar Pichai's firm cuts job globally, moves role to India and Mexico, says report

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India limited edition model to go on sale soon gcw

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to find favourite contacts faster gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to find favourite contacts faster

    Recent Stories

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy AJR

    SIT issues global lookout notice for Prajwal Revanna amidst sex videos controversy

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon gcw

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon

    'Have 3 challenges for Congress...': PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to come learn about Constitution from him anr

    'Have 3 challenges for Congress...': PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to come learn about Constitution from him

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain's video call goes viral, FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain’s video call goes viral, FIR lodged

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon