Man United legend Rooney tells Rashford, 'get your f***ing head out of your a***'

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Marcus Rashford should focus on beating his record of 253 goals.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he wants Marcus Rashford to stay at Old Trafford and focus on becoming the club's greatest goalscorer. Rooney's plea comes even as reports suggest that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are plotting a move to rope in the 24-year-old forward.

Rashford, who has scored 93 goals in 297 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2015, has been in the news for his poor run at Old Trafford. The Englishman was also caught in a storm over a video circulating on social media showing the Manchester United forward involved in a verbal altercation with a fan following their Champions League shock defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The video showed the 24-year-old being bullied as he left Old Trafford following the Champions League loss and turning around to confront a supporter. Rashford exchanged words with a fan and gestured towards the individual while being ushered away by security. Also read: 'I was being human': Rashford breaks silence after Man United fan abuse video goes viral

However, despite being in the news for all the wrong reasons, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Rashford should focus on beating his record of 253 goals.

Speaking at a black-tie event in Manchester on Saturday, Rooney told The Sun, "To get the record and be United's highest goal scorer is f***ing massive. What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f***ing gets his head out of his a*** and goes and breaks that record. He is a Manchester lad."

Rashford has fallen out of favour in recent months at United, starting just three league matches since the turn of the year. His lack of game time has also led him to consider his future at Old Trafford, and he suffered a further setback after Gareth Southgate left him out of his latest England squad. However, the England boss vowed to meet with Rashford and help him try to rediscover his form.

With the World Cup just eight months away, Rashford may look to move out of United to get his career back on track. The Englishman's current deal at United is due to expire in 2023, although the club does have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

