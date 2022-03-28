Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United legend Rooney tells Rashford, 'get your f***ing head out of your a***'

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Marcus Rashford should focus on beating his record of 253 goals.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he wants Marcus Rashford to stay at Old Trafford and focus on becoming the club's greatest goalscorer. Rooney's plea comes even as reports suggest that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are plotting a move to rope in the 24-year-old forward.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rashford, who has scored 93 goals in 297 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2015, has been in the news for his poor run at Old Trafford. The Englishman was also caught in a storm over a video circulating on social media showing the Manchester United forward involved in a verbal altercation with a fan following their Champions League shock defeat to Atletico Madrid. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The video showed the 24-year-old being bullied as he left Old Trafford following the Champions League loss and turning around to confront a supporter. Rashford exchanged words with a fan and gestured towards the individual while being ushered away by security.

    Also read: 'I was being human': Rashford breaks silence after Man United fan abuse video goes viral

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, despite being in the news for all the wrong reasons, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes that Rashford should focus on beating his record of 253 goals.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking at a black-tie event in Manchester on Saturday, Rooney told The Sun, "To get the record and be United's highest goal scorer is f***ing massive. What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f***ing gets his head out of his a*** and goes and breaks that record. He is a Manchester lad."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rashford has fallen out of favour in recent months at United, starting just three league matches since the turn of the year. His lack of game time has also led him to consider his future at Old Trafford, and he suffered a further setback after Gareth Southgate left him out of his latest England squad. However, the England boss vowed to meet with Rashford and help him try to rediscover his form.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With the World Cup just eight months away, Rashford may look to move out of United to get his career back on track. The Englishman's current deal at United is due to expire in 2023, although the club does have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Arsenal, who have been desperately searching for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, will reportedly offer Rashford an escape route from United this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to make England star his new striker.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens World Cup 2022 We are proud of you says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: We are proud of you, says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS

    football Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi now and not worry about retirement snt

    Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi now and not worry about retirement

    football qatar world cup 2022 play-offs Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama snt

    'Captain America' Pulisic opens up about worm celebration after hat-trick against Panama

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

    Recent Stories

    Taliban ban women from boarding flights without male companions aviation officials gcw

    Taliban ban women from boarding flights without male companions

    Actress assault case Dileep appears before Kerala crime branch drb

    Actress assault case: Dileep appears before crime branch

    China Shanghai imposes lockdown to curb COVID 19 outbreak gcw

    China: Shanghai imposes lockdown to curb COVID-19 outbreak

    Demands for Joe Roots exit as Test captain after Windies disaster-ayh

    Demands for Joe Root's exit as Test captain after Windies disaster

    Ahead of India visit, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests COVID positive - ADT

    Ahead of India visit, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests COVID positive

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon