    T20 World Cup 2024: Amul to sponsor USA and South Africa cricket team in mega event

    The cricket boards of the USA and South Africa on Thursday announced that Indian dairy giant Amul will sponsor both teams during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June. 

    First Published May 2, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    The USA team will be making its tournament debut as co-hosts, with the event beginning on June 1. Certain matches, including the semifinals and finals, will be held in the Caribbean.

    Amul has been appointed as the Lead Arm sponsor for both the USA and South African squads. The tournament will commence with a match between USA and Canada on June 1.

    Having previously sponsored cricket teams like the Netherlands, South Africa, and Afghanistan, Amul, a significant dairy company with global reach, is expanding its support to multiple teams. Additionally, Amul milk is now available for sale in the USA.

    In recent news, the USA team secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Canada in a bilateral series.

    Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, said, "Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field."

    "The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, said in a statement.

    On the association with the Proteas, he added, "Amul has been associated with the South Africa team in the 2019 ODI series and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. We are proud to further strengthen our association with the South Africa men’s cricket team and wish them all the best for the T20 World Cup."

    South Africa will play their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 3.

    "Amul is one of India's most iconic and trusted dairy brands and will feature on the leading sleeve of the Proteas World Cup playing kit," said Cricket South Africa.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
